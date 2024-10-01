Stake Promo Code: Use WELCOMESTAKE in 2024!

Terms and Conditions

Both new and existing users are required to understand Stake’s terms and conditions before using the platform. Here are some of the features to look out for.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are the number of times a player must play with bonus funds before they can be withdrawn as real money. For instance, if a bonus has a 5x wagering requirement, players must bet five times the bonus amount before their winnings are eligible for withdrawal.

Time Limits

Time limits refer to the amount of time players have to use a bonus or fulfill the wagering requirements. If you don’t meet the terms within the time limit, the bonus and associated winnings may be forfeited.

Eligible Games

These are the specific games where the bonus can be used. They might be exclusive casino games or sports events.

Overview of Stake Promotions

Whether you’re a new or existing player, Stake has something for everyone. This platform has diverse promotions for all the countries in which it is available. This section highlights some of these promotional offers and how to participate.



Welcome Offers for New Users

From our expert research, we discovered that Stake is quite discreet about its welcome offer. When joining the platform, you’ll need to fill in your affiliate referral code within 24 hours. After clicking “submit,” you’ll automatically get the platform’s VIP promotion called Rakeback.