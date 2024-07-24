Spardha School of Music & Dance Launches New Online Kathak Course

Spardha School of Music & Dance is paving the way towards revolutionising the way we have been learning music and dance with their 1 on 1 online classes. Adding to their diverse portfolio, they have announced the launch of their new dance course - Kathak.



Spardha has made a name for itself as a leading online performing arts learning platform, dedicated to making high-quality music and dance education accessible to everyone, everywhere.



Spardha ensures that students receive the best education and become confident performers in the shortest period possible with a meticulously crafted curriculum by industry experts. The platform already offers a wide range of courses in singing (including Hindustani Classical, Carnatic, Bollywood, and Western styles) and instruments such as guitar, piano, keyboard, ukulele, violin, flute, and tabla. The dance section, previously featuring Bharatanatyam and Bollywood Dance, now also includes one of the most popular Indian classical dance forms - Kathak.



Why Online Kathak Classes?



Spardha aims to impart confidence in students and help them develop a sense of identity and belonging with a deep understanding of Indian culture.



And Kathak is the perfect dance form as a storytelling art that combines intricate footwork, graceful movements, and expressive gestures to narrate tales from Indian mythology and history. This classical dance form helps develop a deeper connection with Indian culture and heritage, making it a fulfilling pursuit for anyone interested in exploring the rich traditions of India.



By learning Kathak, students can enhance their physical fitness, rhythm, and coordination while also experiencing the joy of expressing stories through dance.





Flexible Class Scheduling



Spardha’s online Kathak course is designed to address the needs of modern learners. To help the students fit their music and dance classes easily into their schedule, Spardha offers flexible scheduling. And the new Kathak classes also offer personalized sessions with ease of scheduling so that the student can learn at their own pace and convenience.



To address the lack of a structure in performing arts education in the country, Spardha has ties with industry experts who have designed a result-oriented curriculum for different categories. The curriculum for Kathak at Spardha is designed by the globally renowned Kathak dancer and choreographer Amruta Paranjpe.



Amruta’s expertise ensures that each lesson takes the student closer to being a confident and graceful performer, with a focus on building a strong foundation in Kathak along with imparting cultural awareness - all while having fun.



Personalized Learning Experience



Spardha’s Kathak course aims to provide more than just technical dance skills. It offers a window into India’s rich cultural heritage, helping students develop confidence, prepare for performances, and find personal fulfillment through dance. The 1-on-1 live sessions allow students to learn and imbibe the intricacies of Kathak at their own pace, making learning both effective and enjoyable.



This course is an excellent opportunity for children as well as adults to understand and appreciate the cultural heritage of Kathak while learning to perform with elegance and confidence.



What Spardha Students Say about the Learning Experience



Current students and their parents praise Spardha’s approach to personalized online classes for music and dance.



Ashka Jadhav, a student, shared, “I love how my teachers adapt the curriculum to my preferences so I excel at what I am good at and stay motivated while also working on improvement.”



Similarly, Avishi Jaitley's parent noted, “The 1-1 sessions really helped Avishi because she got undivided attention. I have now enrolled my younger daughter at Spardha as well."



Some adult students have also appreciated the accessibility online classes provide. Srimukha Daripalli shared, “Learning Carnatic Vocals was a dream since I was a kid, but I could not. I am finally able to pursue my passion of singing because of the online sessions I can take right from home and adjust in my schedule.”



Want to start learning?



Spardha offers a free trial session for prospective students to make the decision easier. This allows the students to experience the learning platform firsthand before fully committing to the course.



Spardha continues to demonstrate its commitment to accessible and high-quality education in performing arts with its new online Kathak classes. The platform’s result-oriented curriculum, personalized yet structured learning, and friendly, certified and professional teachers ensure that every student receives the best possible education, no matter where they are in the world.

