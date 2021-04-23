SonyLIV Hits It Out of the Park with Kathmandu Connection

SonyLIV keeps hitting it out of the park. After the much-deserving success of Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, the OTT platform might just have found its next big hit. Kathmandu Connection is a gripping thriller that keeps you on your toes as the narrative covers three parallel investigations across borders. But once you actually watch it, you see why it’s much more than just “the new thriller to binge on”.

Featuring a gamut of talented actors like Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany and Anshumaan Pushkar, the show also managed to rope in the amazing Sneha Khanwalkar who created a eargasmic vaporwave-inspired score that almost gives the show a dystopian-cyberpunk feel as far as sound is concerned.

Here’s the trailer.