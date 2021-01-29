College Romance S2: Right Mix of Love, Laughter & Unfiltered Bonds

Ask any college-goer what defines their life and some of the most definitive replies will be: love, friendship, relationships, heartbreaks, misunderstandings, unconditionally being there for your peers, social media, parties, secrets and so on. College days are nothing short of a roller-coaster, and capturing this perfectly is the second season of College Romance, that is streaming now on SonyLIV. The OG gang is back with a new set of adventures and they’re clearly having a lot of fun (and so will you).
It helps that you already know Trippy (Manjot Singh), Naira (Apoorva Arora), Karan (Keshav Sadhna), Bagga (Gagan Arora) and Deepika (Shreya Mehta) from the first season. While the characters are the same, this season truly takes things to the next level. Bagga and Naira have to decide the future of their relationship. Deepika and Karan too have to jump over unexpected love hurdles, and Trippy, as usual, is on his own trip. They are indecisive, they are confused, and they are bumbling their way through young love. This is what makes the show so relatable.
The jokes definitely get funnier this time, but certain sequences are particularly hilarious. These include the parts involving Trippy’s hippie friend, the sex education counselor, the twin sisters, the separate friends’ chat group and the friendship test Karan subjects Trippy to. We’re not getting into details here lest we give away spoilers.
As much as the show makes you laugh, it has moments that will leave you teary-eyed too. The high point has got to be when the five friends come together to fight a common villain.
It’s been a while we saw a show so beautifully celebrate young love and friendships. Like the first season, this one too will undoubtedly be popular among the youth.
The show immensely benefits from the performances of the all the leads. Apoorva Arora and Gagan Arora are excellent as the young couple that has arrived at an important crossroads in their relationship. Shreya Mehta as the no-nonsense Deepika and Keshav Sadhna as the sincere-and-cute Karan are first-rate. As Trippy, the guy who keeps finding himself in sticky situations, Manjot Singh is brilliant as ever. A word of appreciation also for Nupur Nagpal who plays the nerdy Dhatrapriya.
So bring out the popcorn and send out a group text right away asking them to cancel all their plans.
