Simplifying Medical Insurance - Picking The Right Plan For You

Medical crises are a part and parcel of life - a pretty stressful one, too. Emergencies in your family are unavoidable, but what is avoidable is the hassle of claiming medical insurance that you invested in.

What Is a TPA?

During a medical crisis, your attention is better off being spent on things other than the insurance paperwork. Thanks to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), you now have a way out of all mediclaim policy stresses. A Third Party Administrator (or TPA) is a body that processes medical insurance claims for you. They serve as tools for you to find an easy way out of health insurance claims. Here are the legal guidelines that IRDAI laid out with respect to TPAs:

You can choose a TPA that is registered with the insurance company.

Customers can choose a TPA at the time of buying or renewing the insurance policy.

If you do not choose a TPA by yourself, then your insurance company has the right to choose one for you.

You cannot dispense the services provided by their selected TPA and ask the insurer to render the services directly to you.

If the chosen TPA gets terminated during the policy tenure, the insurance company must provide alternative TPA options for you to choose from.

If the insurance company is registered with one TPA, you must only pick one.

Which Is the Best TPA for Me?

Now that you know what TPAs are and what rights you hold while choosing one, the question remains, “how do you choose the best TPA for you?”

While the insurance providers choose the list of TPAs for you, TPAs are individual bodies who are constantly one-upping their services to be the best fit for you. They are working on improving every tiny logistic of the insurance claiming process and devising ways to make life easier for you. Park Mediclaim is one such TPA that helps policyholders reap the benefits of their insurance in the least time imaginable.

Park Mediclaim’s expertise and experience is what sets them apart from all the TPA options you are presented with. Being involved with names by the likes of Hero Moto Ltd., Trident Group, and Telenor, that too for over two decades makes Park the most preferred option for a policyholder. Park Mediclaim’s services can be availed from Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, State of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, & Karnataka.

How Does Park Mediclaim Assist You in Claiming Your Insurance?

Being one of the most preferred TPAs in India, Park commits to your welfare by presenting very specific and beneficial services with regards to your mediclaim needs. They are as follows:

Quick Photo Identity Issuance

TPAs provide ID cards that are necessary for you to use to get a claim. Park delivers the unique photo identity card within 3 days of receiving the policy documents from their insurers.

Hassle-Free Claim Settlement

Once your photo ID card has been issued, Park assists in settling your medical insurance claim through a very quick and hassle free process that barely takes 3 working days. Your job? Just provide them with the receipts of requisite documents & other relevant information.

Cashless Reimbursement

Park Mediclaim offers the facility of cashless reimbursement on the issuance of the ID card. They grant the insurance settlement as quick as one hour after submission of requisite information.

These easy to avail and accessible services ensure that Park’s insurers attain the easiest settlements on medical insurance during the testing hours of a medical emergency. Park Mediclaim has served Hero Corp., Quatrro Global Services India Pvt. Ltd, Mawana Sugars Limited, Bharati Airtel Limited, and many more in settling customers’ medical reimbursement claims.



