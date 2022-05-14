School Ended, Love Blossomed - Meet Niyati & Savya, Highschool Sweethearts

Niyati & Savya
Source - Savya
Dating, for most of us is one of the most anxiety-ridden things, no matter how old we get. Every time we try to meet someone new, a zillion questions pop into our head, because we’re always trying to make the best first impression. But what if you never had to worry about that? What if you met your ‘one and only’ way before you even knew the ins and outs of dating? Well, that’s Niyati and Savya for you.
These pure-bred Mumbaikars met in school, but when school ended, they began their dating journey, years after knowing each other as friends. They went to different colleges, but that didn’t matter. They had already found each other, and knew they were in it for life. That’s how strongly they feel about each other.
When we asked what made it so easy for them to fall for each other, the answer was prompt - it’s because they were friends first. When you think of it, it makes perfect sense. When you see your partner as your best friend, fights and quarrels don’t even stand a chance against you. Because the moment the argument is over, the anger’s gone. Just like how it is with BFFs.
It’s this conviction towards their love, born from this solid foundation of friendship that made even a long distance relationship feel like just ‘just another thing you gotta deal with’. That one year Niyati went abroad for higher studies was the only time they were ‘away’ from each other, and yet, they were still together. Full props to Niyati and Savya for that, because we all know how often distance puts the brakes on relationships. Not with these two though - their love is made from tougher material.
During our conversation with them, we also realized how Savya and Niyati had experienced all stages of dating with each other - the cute low-budget, school-time dating, when there was plenty of time but not enough money, when their definition of a fancy date was a meal in a Subway or a latte in Cafe Coffee Day. Now, they’re all grown up, with money to spend and enjoy the finer things Mumbai has to offer, and yet the spark is still the same. We could sense it on the phone while talking to them. Sure this might not be the most poetic way of describing their love, but if what Niyati and Savya have between them were an actual structure, it would undoubtedly be an engineering marvel, like some bridge from the Romans built. Because it can clearly withstand anything.
Niyati and Savya, the highschool sweethearts, have been together for sixteen years now. They’ve been married for three and a half years, but does that number even mean anything? These two are each other's lobsters, and they’re clearly in it for life.
Niyati and Savya’s story is part of a series of real stories of real people living in Mumbai. If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)