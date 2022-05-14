School Ended, Love Blossomed - Meet Niyati & Savya, Highschool Sweethearts

Dating, for most of us is one of the most anxiety-ridden things, no matter how old we get. Every time we try to meet someone new, a zillion questions pop into our head, because we’re always trying to make the best first impression. But what if you never had to worry about that? What if you met your ‘one and only’ way before you even knew the ins and outs of dating? Well, that’s Niyati and Savya for you.



These pure-bred Mumbaikars met in school, but when school ended, they began their dating journey, years after knowing each other as friends. They went to different colleges, but that didn’t matter. They had already found each other, and knew they were in it for life. That’s how strongly they feel about each other.