Sangeeta Phogat Joins Pahal Nutrition’s Mission for a Stronger India

Empowering Women Through Nutrition and Awareness

Founded in 2019 and officially registered as Pahal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. in 2021, the brand has made remarkable strides in the Indian wellness industry. Built on a foundation of authenticity, science, and trust, Pahal Nutrition offers a diverse range of products, including Pahal Whey Protein, Mass Gainers, Pre-Workouts, and Daily Nutrition Supplements — all designed to meet the evolving nutritional needs of Indians.

With Sangeeta Phogat onboard, the brand’s message gains a powerful and relatable voice. As a national wrestling champion who has represented India on global platforms, Sangeeta knows firsthand that performance is not just about physical training — it’s about nutrition, recovery, and balance.

“Nutrition has been the backbone of my performance as an athlete,” said Sangeeta Phogat. “I’m proud to partner with Pahal Nutrition to spread awareness about women’s health, strength, and confidence. Together, we want to inspire every woman in India to prioritize her fitness journey.”