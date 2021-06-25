Spotify Brings You Stories of Hope During India’s Raging Pandemic

The last few months have taken a toll on us for sure. With the raging pandemic people in India have experienced grief, loss, and a sense of helplessness and despair. But tough times bring out tougher people. Across the country, we’ve seen countless examples of ordinary people rising up to the biggest challenge of our times and doing extraordinary things.

To ensure such stories reach far and wide, and inspire many others to do the same, Spotify India has launched a limited 8-episode audio and video podcast series, Spotify Ruk Jaana Nahi - which features actor Rajkummar Rao, where he talks to good samaritans and their selfless acts of kindness and bravery in every episode.

Here’s a poem written by Swanand Kirkire and recited by Rajkummar Rao that acts as a brilliant introduction to the series, which can be accessed as podcast on the Spotify app.