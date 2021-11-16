Top Five Influencers Who ‘Owned It’ In 2021

#1 Lisa Mishra On Failures And Rejections

All of us have been at one stage or another where we have faced rejections. Our friends and family tell us that rejections are part and parcel of life. Getting past and taking that rejection is easier said than done. Some of us may give up on ourselves.

But Lisa Mishra showed us that rejection once doesn’t mean you give up. She did not wait for approval from talent shows to be successful and chose to reach the global community through the online platform at Roposo.

#2 Krishna Shroff On Challenging Herself

Challenge yourself. You are your biggest competitor. You can achieve more than you think you can.

Internet is full of quotes from self-help books and good advice. But we always need that extra push from someone on the outside to break through the obstacles in our life and come out victorious on the other side. The way Krishna Shroff helps us.

#3 When Komal Pandey Told Us To Flaunt It If You Have Got It

Have you done your Saturday night out, right if you haven’t posted a candid moment where you get to flaunt your new maxi dress?

From when girls went gaga about Kareena Kapoor’s ghagra that she flaunted in K3G to today shopping online for the same dress that we saw our favorite influencer pose around in, there isn’t much that has changed for fashion. And Komal Pandey tells us as much because if you’ve got it, you should flaunt it!

#4 Aadar Malik On Following Your Passion

In a world where nothing and nobody sticks? Following your passion isn’t easy. It requires patience, persistence, and determination. Your dreams demand that you constantly work on yourself and that you chase them no matter what. But it doesn’t mean you only wallow. It is all about enjoying that process and the journey. And Aadar Malik reminds us that it is okay to laugh at ourselves even when we screw up!

#5 Sushant Khatri On Owning The Day And Living In The Now

Life is too short to perennially sit and contemplate things. Some of us may never feel ready. Ready to hit publish. Ready to go live. Ready to take that next step. We will always be in two minds, afraid of rocking the boat, not wanting to take the plunge, or simply being afraid to commit because we think that we need to improvise and we need time. But as Sushant Khatri says, there is no right time to show your talent, make the most, and own the now.

