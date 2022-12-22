Relive The Historic Night When Iconic Danish Band MLTR Rocked Imphal 

As part of its annual Sangai Festival, Manipur played host to a string of memorable musical performances this November-December. One of the most notable and memorable performances was that of the iconic Danish band ‘Michael Learns To Rock’ (MLTR). Having loved the band for over 3 decades, people travelled from all over the Northeast to attend the concert and took back a lifetime of memories with them. It was an unforgettable night of nostalgia, love and endless memories. The crowd was so enthusiastic that even MLTR wouldn’t be able to forget this historic night.