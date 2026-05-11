QS Study Abroad Master's Fair Brings Top Universities to Hyderabad

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QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a global leader in higher education services and university performance analytics, is set to host the Study Abroad Master's Fair in Hyderabad on 12 May 2026. The fair will offer students the opportunity to connect directly with leading international universities from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Thailand. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact directly with admissions decision-makers from top global universities - all under one roof.
The fair will be held at ITC Kakatiya, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. The free-to-attend event is designed to simplify the study abroad journey by combining broad-based exploration with personalised engagement opportunities to guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways.
The fair is intended for students and families considering postgraduate study abroad. It features highly QS-ranked universities, including Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) (#12), Eindhoven University of Technology (#140), University of Twente (#203), George Washington University (#358), among others.
Alongside universities, organisations such as the British Council, Campus France, and University Living (student accommodation) will be present, ensuring students benefit from a well-rounded, end-to-end study abroad experience under one roof. Moreover, attendees can explore scholarships such as the exclusive QS ImpACT Scholarship worth $50,000.
For working professionals, especially those exploring MBA opportunities, the event offers a focused, high-value networking experience, enabling attendees to engage directly with admissions representatives from leading global institutions. Participants can explore a wide range of programmes, including Logistics & Supply Chain, Marketing, Finance, and Business Analytics, while gaining insights into how an MBA can accelerate career growth.
Hyderabad is one of the top three cities in India for students seeking global higher education. According to the QS Global Student Flows report, interest among students from Hyderabad has been growing at a 12.7% CAGR since 2022, with an estimated 44,000 students studying abroad in 2025. As demand increases for globally recognised degrees, industry-relevant programmes, and strong post-study outcomes, QS aims to support this momentum by providing credible information, expert guidance, and direct access to global institutions.
Speaking about the upcoming fair, Pieter Funnekotter, Senior Vice President, Candidate Engagement, QS, said, “India continues to be one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets for international education. Through our fair, we aim to provide students and young professionals with direct access to world-class institutions, personalised guidance, and the tools they need to make confident, informed decisions about their future”.
Furthermore, according to the latest report, as of 2024, over 80,00,000 Indian students study in higher education institutions overseas, with traditional Anglophone destinations attracting a majority of flows. India remains the top source of foreign enrolments in the US, UK, and Canada. Outbound student mobility from India grew at an average rate of 11% from 2022 to 2025.
Students will have the opportunity to discuss programmes, admissions criteria, research opportunities, and career outcomes directly with university representatives. Attendees will also receive personalised counselling, profile evaluation, and application support through QS Apply, along with CV reviews, LinkedIn optimisation, and complimentary professional headshots.
Event Details:
Day & Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026
Time: 5:30 pm to 9 pm
Venue: ITC Kakatiya, Teachers Colony, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad
For registration and more information, please visit:
About QS
QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the premier global provider of analytics, insights, and services for the higher education sector. Guided by its mission to empower motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfil their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development, QS helps students make confident, informed choices about their future.
Through trusted university rankings, research, and digital platforms, QS supports learners as they explore study options, understand career pathways, and discover opportunities for international education. Leveraging billions of data points from its global network of universities, employers, academics, and prospective students, QS provides transparent and accessible information that helps students navigate a rapidly evolving global education landscape.
QS also works closely with higher education institutions to enhance student recruitment and engagement, diversify international student communities, build academic partnerships, boost graduate employability, and advance sustainability—creating meaningful connections between students and the institutions that can help them thrive.