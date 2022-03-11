This Short Film Perfectly Captures The Sad Reality Of Many Little Girls In India

There was a time when we used to view education using the literacy lens. If someone knew how to read or write, we saw that as a win. Nothing wrong with that in a country like India, where literacy rate was and still is a huge issue. But surely education has to mean something more, right? It is a tool for someone to live a life of dignity. When basic schooling is denied to a child, it robs them of a future most of us, the privileged ones, take for granted. Education is the starting point for empowerment, especially in societies where patriarchy is deep-rooted.



In India, many young girls often find themselves lacking access to basic ten years of schooling. It could be for a variety of reasons - living in a remote area, economic situation of the family, prioritizing education of the son over the daughter, or something else altogether.



Project Nanhi Kali, founded in 1996 at K.C. Mahindra Education Trust by Anand Mahindra, to help little girls get access to education, came up with an amazing short film called ‘The Tale of 2 Lajjos’, to highlight the narrative that’s all too common for many girls in underserved communities across India.



Check it out.

