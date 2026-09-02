Heart Health Starts Before a First Scare: Why Prevention Matters More Than Ever

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, yet it is rarely the result of a single event. In most cases, cardiovascular disease develops gradually over many years through the cumulative effects of lifestyle choices, metabolic changes, and unmanaged health risks long before the first warning sign appears. As awareness around preventive healthcare grows, experts are increasingly emphasizing that protecting heart health should begin well before a diagnosis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 17.9 million deaths each year, representing approximately 32% of all global deaths. A significant proportion of these cases are associated with modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, obesity, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep.