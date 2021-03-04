‘A Couple Without a Child Becomes a Topic of Discussion’

(The following article is part of #SheIsCompleteInHerself – a Prega News campaign that aims to raise awareness around infertility and celebrate every woman for who she is.)

Mumbai-based Nandita (name changed on request) is in her late 30s and is of the opinion that society shouldn’t treat couples without children differently. Read her full story below.

Moment of realisation: After marriage, we were really busy in our own lives and 7 years just went by. However, once I crossed 33 that's when it hit me and we genuinely started trying for a baby but when it didn't happen for a year or so we decided to talk to a specialist.

Coming to terms with it: Having a baby is one of the easiest things in the world, isn't it? Yet here we were astounded that we were one of those couples who could possibly have fertility issues. It was hard but then once it sinks in you have no other choice but to deal with it.

The pressure of starting a family: Oh yes! A couple without a child who's been married for some years automatically becomes the topic of discussion. Initially, it all starts with friendly banter but often your relatives and friends don't realise that there comes a point when it doesn't sound funny.

