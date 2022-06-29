He Chose A Tough Road, But Is Now Making Life Better For Many - Here's How

Ever since we were young - we’ve been told how there’s a certain roadmap for success. Study hard, crack some competitive exams, get into a top college, study even harder, earn your degree, and get a great job that pays handsomely.

True, not everyone ticks all of these boxes. And not every successful person out there has followed this mantra. But we can collectively agree that in a country like ours, this is pretty much the prescribed formula for success.



But not everyone finds success by following this path. In fact, the whole concept of success is an afterthought for them. Their vision of how they want the world to be, is what drives them. And that is what Gillette's #ShavingStereotypes campaign celebrates.