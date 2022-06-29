He Chose A Tough Road, But Is Now Making Life Better For Many - Here's How

Prashant Gade
Source - Gillette India
Ever since we were young - we’ve been told how there’s a certain roadmap for success. Study hard, crack some competitive exams, get into a top college, study even harder, earn your degree, and get a great job that pays handsomely.
True, not everyone ticks all of these boxes. And not every successful person out there has followed this mantra. But we can collectively agree that in a country like ours, this is pretty much the prescribed formula for success.
But not everyone finds success by following this path. In fact, the whole concept of success is an afterthought for them. Their vision of how they want the world to be, is what drives them. And that is what Gillette's #ShavingStereotypes campaign celebrates.
Gillette hopes celebrating Prashant's story will inspire many other talented youngsters in India to find their path no matter how daunting it seems. Because truth be told, we have enough people who follow the traditional route, and there's nothing wrong with that. But the world changes for the better mostly when risk-takers stand up to daunting challenges.
This country has no dearth of talent, but there's a lot of grind between having talent and using that to its full potential, to make lives better for others. Here's hoping that Gillette's #ShavingStereotypes movement helps us discover many such diamonds-in-the-rough kind of people, who dare to dream big and have the determination to see it through.
You never know - someone watching Gillette's video now, could feature in this campaign a few years down the line!
