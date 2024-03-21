PNC Menon, MBR Global Ink INR 900 Cr For Dubai Uni, UAE’s Philanthropic Leap

In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), MBRGI and Philanthropist PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group signed a charitable grant agreement for the establishment of an endowment university in Dubai, as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund supporting the education of millions around the world.

Pursuant to the agreement, Sobha Realty will construct and develop a INR 900 crore university campus building in Dubai over a period of 4 years, marking one of the UAE’s largest charity donations. The project will be handed over to MBRGI who will cooperate with a prestigious international university that will run the endowment university.

With a capacity of 2,000 students, the Dubai based endowment university aims to further diversify higher education options available in Dubai to domestic and international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

International standards

Sheikh Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said “The charitable grant agreement signed with Sobha Group is one step ahead towards achieving the main objective of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, by allowing thousands of students from the UAE and the region to enroll and finish their higher education within a model educational environment,”.

PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said: “The charitable grant agreement signed with MBRGI is part of our joint collaboration to implement impactful projects that benefit vulnerable populations across many countries. This agreement is particularly important to Sobha Group due to its association with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as we are keen to support charity and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE to help millions around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be among contributors to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, and the entity responsible for developing the upcoming campus building in Dubai. We strongly believe that investing in the endowment university will reap huge benefits in the future, both locally and regionally, positively impacting development efforts while solidifying Dubai’s status as a global destination, and an incubator of knowledge,” he added.



Empowering lives across borders

In a philanthropic stride that echoes beyond borders, Mr. Menon, renowned for his dedication to humanitarian causes, extends his commitment to India through the ‘Griha Sobha’ initiative to provide 1000 free homes by 2030, each valued at INR 18 lakhs, designated exclusively for families led by women. The project stands as a testament to determination and compassion, exemplifying Sobha Group’s mission to illuminate households and empower communities.

From the corridors of Sobha Academy to the precincts of Sobha Health Care, Mr. Menon’s dedication to holistic community development resonates profoundly. Economically vulnerable students find pathways to a brighter future, while households in need receive vital healthcare services. Innovative endeavors, such as dowry-free social weddings, liberate countless young women from societal constraints.

The partnership between Sobha Group and MBRGI in UAE to establish the endowment university in Dubai, alongside Mr. PNC Menon's India-centric philanthropic initiatives, epitomizes a shared vision for empowerment, compassion, and sustainable development beyond borders.