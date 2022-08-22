PM Narendra Modi Felicitates CWG Gold Medallist Sreeja Akula

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi said, “The daughters of India, have made us proud! The medals won by all female athletes will inspire girls across India to join mainstream sports."

Sreeja signed on with 'One Dream, One Lakshya' programme in April 2021, with a world ranking of 130. She won various national events and competed at multiple international events, climbing up in World Rankings to No. 77 and became the national champion.

"I am thankful to DSF for all the support they gave me in my journey which allowed me to fulfill my dreams of winning medals for the country at such a big platform. With all the support and constant encouragement being provided to me by DSF and Lakshya, I feel blessed as I can just focus on my sport and my training without worrying about training equipment, medical facilities, and travel issues," Sreeja concluded.