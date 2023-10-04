Paytm Soundbox: A Pioneering Innovation Transforming In-store Payments!

We live in an era where digital payments have become the norm. Paytm's pioneering innovation, the Paytm Soundbox, stands as a game-changer. The first-of-its-kind device addresses common challenges faced by both merchants and customers, offering a host of benefits that redefine the payment experience.

This ‘Made in India’ machine is perfectly designed to tackle the uncertainties and inconveniences that can arise during transactions. Merchants often face awkward situations when they are unsure whether a payment has been received. With the Soundbox, these uncertainties are a thing of the past. Paytm Soundbox provides instant payment confirmations in the merchant's preferred language, ensuring both parties share a clear understanding.

Paytm Soundbox doesn't discriminate based on language or location. It accommodates a wide range of languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and several more Indian languages. This feature ensures that regardless of your background, you can engage in transactions with ease, erasing potential confusion.

The tech innovator recently launched three new indigenously developed Soundbox devices - Paytm Pocket Soundbox, Paytm Card Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox.

Compact Convenience: Pocket Soundbox

The introduction of the Pocket Soundbox caters to individuals always on the move, such as cab drivers and delivery agents. This compact device, proudly Made in India, offers up to five days of battery life, ensuring it's always ready for action. With 4G connectivity and a built-in torch, it's a reliable ally for those on the go.

Entertainment Meets Payment: Music Soundbox

The Music Soundbox takes convenience a step further by allowing users to enjoy music, sports commentary, news, and more while receiving prompt payment notifications. With a remarkable seven-day battery life, a 4W speaker, and unique voice overlay, it's a party and a business tool rolled into one.

India’s first Soundbox that accepts card payments

Paytm Card Soundbox is the first Soundbox device that accepts both mobile and card payments across all networks including Visa, Mastercard, RuPay and American Express. With this launch, the fintech giant has expanded payment acceptance for merchants, empowering them to scale their business. An industry-first solution, Paytm Card Soundbox provides both audio and visual payment confirmation through a LCD display to the merchant and the customer.

As champion of small shops in India, Paytm continues to bring technology-led solutions for millions of merchants and customers across the country. Focused on simplifying lives for millions, the company is committed to driving convenience for its customers and merchants by enabling easy access to digitisation.

Paytm continues to be the market leader in in-store payments with 87 Lakh devices, including Paytm Soundbox and Paytm Card Machines, deployed as of August 2023, with an impressive 5 lakh devices added in just one month. This surge reflects Paytm's commitment to simplifying and enhancing the lives of small shop proprietors in India.

The Paytm Soundbox is more than just a payment device; it's a testament to innovation, convenience, security, and entertainment. Whether you're a merchant looking to streamline your business or an individual seeking an enjoyable payment experience, the Soundbox has got your back.