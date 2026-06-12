The Power of Preloading: Why Nutrition Experts Recommend Pistachios Before Meals

“One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to improve eating habits is by making smart food choices before a meal. American Pistachios are naturally rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which help promote satiety and keep hunger in check. Including a handful of pistachios before meals can support better portion control while also providing the body with important nutrients that contribute to overall health and wellness.”

to Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, on behalf of American Pistachio Growers