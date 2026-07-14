Startup Digitises India's ₹10 Lakh Crore Wedding Industry

Where AI actually fits in

The newest shift in this space is genuine AI capability, not AI as a buzzword, but AI doing work that used to require manual effort.

Weddingkart, a Gurugram-based startup founded in 2023 by Mayank Jaiswal (previously a Distinguished Engineer at Nykaa), is one example of what this looks like in practice. Weddingkart is an AI-powered guest-operations platform for weddings that runs entirely over WhatsApp: event managers or couples import a guest list, send personalised invitations over WhatsApp in 11 Indian scripts, collect RSVPs through one-tap WhatsApp buttons, and, crucially, let AI read the travel tickets and ID cards that guests inevitably share over chat.

Weddingkart is built for professional wedding planners and event managers — and for couples managing their own guest lists. Pricing is per wedding — not per month, not per guest — starting at ₹4,999, with a 100% refund available up to two days before the event.

That last part matters more than it sounds. At a 500-guest wedding, guests might share flight tickets, train tickets, and ID cards across dozens of chat threads over several days. Traditionally, someone on the event team reads each one by hand and updates a spreadsheet. AI doing this automatically, and linking every document to the right guest, removes hours of work per event.

The company reports RSVP response rates above 70%, against 25–35% on typical web forms, and event managers who can focus on the event instead of the inbox.