Utopia Cakes India: Vivek Sahu Honored as Best Growing Bakery by OYO Founder

Utopia Cakes India, a name that has quickly become synonymous with quality and innovation in Central India’s bakery industry, has achieved yet another milestone. Founded by Vivek Anand Sahu in 2022, the bakery chain has grown from a modest startup in Raipur to a flourishing brand with 37 outlets across key cities such as Bhilai-Durg and Bilaspur.
This remarkable growth has not gone unnoticed. Recently, Vivek Sahu was honored by the founder of OYO, one of India’s leading hospitality chains, with an award recognizing Utopia Cakes India as the fastest-growing bakery in the region. This accolade is a testament to Sahu’s entrepreneurial spirit and his unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Under Sahu’s leadership, Utopia Cakes India has set itself apart by prioritizing the use of high-quality ingredients, free from palm oil and preservatives, ensuring a healthier choice for customers. The bakery chain’s dedication to environmental sustainability is evident in its use of biodegradable packaging, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly practices in the food industry.
Looking ahead, Utopia Cakes India has ambitious plans to further expand its footprint. By March 2025, the brand aims to operate over 500 outlets in cities such as Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Nagpur, and Ranchi. Backed by significant Series A funding, which has valued the company at ₹50 Crore, Utopia Cakes India is poised to become a household name across Central India.
Vivek Sahu’s recognition by the founder of OYO not only highlights the success of Utopia Cakes India but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering the same level of quality and innovation that has earned it a place among the best.
