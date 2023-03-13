Upgrade Your Runs With The Skechers Go Run Razor 4

You may not realize it, but a pair of good running shoes can make all the difference in your daily runs. They should be lightweight and fit right, so that you can comfortably log in the hours and miles. An unfit pair of running shoes can come with its own issues which may affect your performance. But finding the right pair of shoes often also comes with plenty of trial and error.

In this article, we consider why the latest shoes from Skechers should be your go-to pair for every run. The Skechers GO Run Razor 4 can help improve your agility and stability, while also keeping your feet comfortable and protected.

There are two main categories for shoes: neutral and stability shoes. A neutral shoe won’t affect your gait. The additional cushioning will protect your feet from the ground. Whereas, stability shoes, have denser foam along the arch of the foot with a stiffer heel, which reduces the foot’s side-to-side movement. So how do you decide what to buy for your feet? You can start with neutral shoes and gradually move to stability shoes only if you feel like you want more support. The Skechers GO Run Razor 4 is lightweight and features a breathable Hyper-mono mesh upper that provides a comfortable fit. The Go Run Arch Fit insole is also cushioned to provide added comfort and support during long runs.

Another factor to consider while choosing your new pair of shoes is the heel-to-toe drop. This is the difference between the thickness of the shoe’s sole at the heel and that at the forefoot. Usually, running shoes tend to have a thicker heel than the front, or a heel-to-toe drop in the 4-mm to 6-mm range. This extra layer of cushioning offers more comfort to your feet. Furthermore, the midsole is another crucial component of your running shoe. It determines the stack height, stability, cushioning, durability, shock absorption and responsiveness.

To ensure stability for the runners, the Skechers GO Run Razor 4 has a heel lock design which helps to secure the heel in place. And it also comes with the Hyper Burst Pro midsole. Made with a new super critical foaming process using TPU for a softer midsole, it offers higher resiliency while maintaining its lightweight properties for a more comfortable running experience.