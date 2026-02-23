Understanding Market Volatility: What New Investors Often Get Wrong

If you started investing in the last few years, volatility probably feels normal.

Markets swing wildly. Stocks surge 10% in a week. Bitcoins multiply, then halve again. Global news can push prices up or down within minutes, and social media responds immediately. Amid this din, new investors are struggling to make sense of what is happening.

Volatility isn’t new. But the speed, visibility, and emotional intensity surrounding it are.

For many first-time investors, the biggest mistake isn’t losing money. It’s a misunderstanding of what volatility actually means, and how to respond to it.