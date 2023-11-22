Home For Sale: Understanding GST In Under-Construction Properties 

There are several other hurdles faced by first-time homebuyers. Here are some ways that can help you save and accumulate the funds needed to make your homeownership dreams a reality.

Understanding the Real Estate Market

With property prices continuing to rise, owning a 2BHK house in a metropolis has become a daunting task. The National Housing Bank (NHB) recently released data showing that house prices across India increased by 4.56% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. This follows a trend of year-on-year increases, with growth rates of 2.79% in Q4 2022, 4.52% in Q3, 3.45% in Q2, and 1.8% in Q1.

Increasing urbanization, limited land availability and growing demand have all contributed to the escalating costs. These factors make it essential for prospective homebuyers to plan their investments wisely and seek financial assistance where possible.