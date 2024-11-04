Trom Industries Secures Rs 20.70 Crore Work Order from Gujarat Metro Rail

For the GMRC Ltd work order, the company will be responsible for feasibility study, design, engineering, supply, civil works, procurement, erection of suitable structure, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation & maintenance for 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects. These will be for 15 metro station of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Phase II of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

For M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited, the company has received purchase order for supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning of Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar

PV Plant 4.25 MW DC & 3.57 MW AC. The value of this purchase order is Rs. 12.40 crore and the supply is expected to be completed within current financial year, in phased manner.