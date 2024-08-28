Trillionaire x Lodis 1965: Collaboration Unveiled at New York Fashion Week

Trillionaire and Lodis 1965 invite fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders to witness this historic moment at New York Fashion Week, where tradition meets modernity in an extraordinary display of style and craftsmanship.

Founded in Dubai, UAE, Trillionaire is an avant-garde luxury streetwear brand known for its bold aesthetic and minimalist designs. The brand merges contemporary streetwear with haute couture influences, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. Trillionaire is committed to reshaping the global luxury streetwear landscape with a unique perspective that reflects cultural diversity and modern sophistication. Whereas, Lodis 1965 was established and designed in New York City. It is a luxury handbag and accessories brand known for its heritage craftsmanship and affordable luxury. Made in India, Lodis 1965 products are crafted from the finest genuine leather and are available through high-end retailers across North America and various online platforms. With a legacy of over three decades in leather manufacturing, Lodis 1965 offers real luxury at real prices, thanks to its direct control over quality and pricing.