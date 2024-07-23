Our Goal Is To Transform Lives With Industry-Relevant Education: TimesPro

advertisement
Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, TimesPRO shares plans to further build technology infrastructure to make educational content more accessible and interactive. This includes investing in user-friendly platforms and mobile applications to cater to the evolving preferences of new-age learners. He shares that this expansion will be supported by investments in technology, infrastructure and strategic partnerships, ensuring a large number of learners can be accommodated without compromising on quality.
AS: At TimesPro, our primary goal in the Early Career segment is to enhance the employability quotient of our learners through industry-relevant education and upskilling. Our diverse programmes span various sectors including IT, BFSI, Sales & Marketing, Data Science, AI, Hospitality, and Logistics & Supply Chain Management, etc. We provide comprehensive on-the-job training, internships and employability opportunities to ensure our learners are fully prepared from day one in the industry. We are among the few edtech platforms that have significantly invested in employability solutions, leveraging our extensive network of hiring partners.
AS: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) have long been the backbone of the manufacturing and industrial sectors, ensuring a consistent supply of skilled human resources. It is encouraging to hear that the Hon’ble Minister has advocated for a larger role for these institutions. We believe that ITIs and NSTIs can in the future help to meet international workforce demands, while also helping our blue-collar workers achieve wage premiums. Secondly, these institutions can further integrate women into non-conventional sectors such as manufacturing. We fully support the contributions of ITIs, NSTIs, and similar institutions, and look forward to assisting the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in its future endeavours.
AS: A blend of technical and soft skills is essential in order to be globally employable. Essential technical skills for the white-collar workforce include proficiency in digital technologies like AI, machine learning, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, etc. Equally important are soft skills like critical thinking, communication, problem-solving and adaptability, which are crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. TimesPro is also collaborating with the government to build a skilled blue-collar workforce through specialised training programmes aligned with the Skill India mission and national skill development goals that address the specific needs of various industries.
AS: TimesPro has significantly transformed the skilling ecosystem by training well over two million learners and providing them with employment opportunities. Our industry-aligned programmes have achieved high placement rates and career advancements for our learners. By forging partnerships with leading organisations and educational institutions, we continue to ensure that our training remains relevant and future-ready, thus contributing to an employable workforce in India.
The demand for digital literacy and tech knowledge spans across all industries, making it a critical component of white-collar employability. To meet these evolving needs, TimesPro's programmes and collaborations are designed with a forward-thinking approach, integrating critical digital skills such as AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain among others. Additionally, we offer access to state-of-the-art labs, expert faculty and real-world projects to ensure our learners gain practical and up-to-date digital skills.
AS: TimesPro's remarkable financial performance, with audited revenue of over ₹850 crore and a 75% year-on-year growth over the past three years, can be attributed to several strategic initiatives. Firstly, we have been a pragmatic organisation that has stayed closely attuned to market needs, making timely pivots. For example, post-COVID, we transformed from physical learning to online delivery with adequate checks and balances.
We also forged strategic partnerships during and after COVID to capitalise on the trend of continuing professional development, making us among the biggest educational partners to IIMs, IITs and other premiere institutions in the country and beyond. The Times Group provided us with a runway, which we leveraged well. We exercised financial prudence in hiring, marketing, asset acquisition and office expansion to ensure that we generated a surplus that could be invested back in business. This financial discipline, combined with deft business decision-making has enabled us to maintain positive unit economics across all our business divisions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)