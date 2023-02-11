This Valentine's Manifest Your Happily-Ever-After On Prime Video Channels

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the Shotgun Wedding
Courtesy - APV
It is that week of February when everything and everyone silently screams “love is in the air”. From display fronts of high-street stores to chat windows at dating apps – everyone seems obsessed with V-day plans. And the Fear of Missing Out can sometimes take over the Joy of Missing Out in the Valentine's cabal. But that doesn’t mean you have to be compelled to make plans where you’d constantly wish for the ground to swallow you.
A tub of ice cream, a Prime Video subscription, and some comfy pajamas may sound like something straight out of your average Romcom movie. But it might just help you through Valentine's fever. What's better? You can binge on all these movies and web series streaming exclusively on Prime Video Channels like Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi and Discovery+ with an added subscription.
1. Shotgun Wedding - This romantic comedy film is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, it follows a destination wedding that takes an unexpected turn when a drunken best man and a bridesmaid cause chaos. Lopez plays Darcy, a woman who agrees to a giant wedding party on a luxury island holiday resort in the Philippines with Tom her insecure fiancé and failing baseball star. It is goofy, witty on occasion and quite a rom-com that will leave you in fits by the end. The film is available exclusively on Lionsgate Play at Rs. 699.
2. The Worst Person In The World – Coming of age movies pack in drama and life lessons quite like no other genre. Initially, a Norwegian movie, this romantic comedy-drama follows the journey of a young woman as she struggles to find her career after surpassing through a troubled love life while untangling herself from myriad emotions. It is streaming exclusively on MUBI at Rs.1999.
3. Minus One – Starring internet sensations Ayush Mehra and Aisha Ahmed, the second season of Minus One: New Chapter is a spin-off of a traditional love story. It is the story of Riya and Varun who used to live together as a couple and continue to cohabit with each other as friends after their breakup. Prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster if you decide to stream this on Lionsgate Play from Rs. 699.
4. Srikanto - This is the musical re-creation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's eponymous novel and a modern-day take on the relationship of Srikanto-Rajlokkhi. Srikanto, is a naïve teenager from suburban Kolkata who is irrevocably in love with an elder girl Rajlokkhi. Do they have a happy ever after? Watch the web series on Hoichoi at Rs.999 and find out.
5. Love Between The Covers – Are you someone who identifies with the guilty pleasure of reading romantic novels? If yes, then this feature-length documentary film might be right up your alley. Directed by Laurie Kahn, this takes viewers into the remarkable worldwide community of women who create, consume, and love romance novels. It is available on iWonder at Rs. 399.
6. X=Prem – Love monochrome shots? And fancy Science Fiction? Then you must watch X=Prem, a black-and-white science fiction romantic drama film directed by Srijit Mukherji. This movie follows a young couple who meet with a tragic incident and shows how one of them resorts to scientific methods to retrieve lost memory. It is streaming exclusively on Hoichoi at Rs. 999.
7. Written In The Stars – Let’s admit it. All of us fell for the horoscope drill at least once in our life. This movie ventures into the realm of destiny and stars. It begins when Kelsey's magazine approves her article about a skeptic's take on horoscopes and love. She decides to take the help of astrology guru Carter to write about a local meteor shower festival. How does fate play an accomplice in her love life? Find out on Discovery+ at Rs. 399.
