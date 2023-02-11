This Valentine's Manifest Your Happily-Ever-After On Prime Video Channels

It is that week of February when everything and everyone silently screams “love is in the air”. From display fronts of high-street stores to chat windows at dating apps – everyone seems obsessed with V-day plans. And the Fear of Missing Out can sometimes take over the Joy of Missing Out in the Valentine's cabal. But that doesn’t mean you have to be compelled to make plans where you’d constantly wish for the ground to swallow you.

A tub of ice cream, a Prime Video subscription, and some comfy pajamas may sound like something straight out of your average Romcom movie. But it might just help you through Valentine's fever. What's better? You can binge on all these movies and web series streaming exclusively on Prime Video Channels like Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi and Discovery+ with an added subscription.

1. Shotgun Wedding - This romantic comedy film is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, it follows a destination wedding that takes an unexpected turn when a drunken best man and a bridesmaid cause chaos. Lopez plays Darcy, a woman who agrees to a giant wedding party on a luxury island holiday resort in the Philippines with Tom her insecure fiancé and failing baseball star. It is goofy, witty on occasion and quite a rom-com that will leave you in fits by the end. The film is available exclusively on Lionsgate Play at Rs. 699.