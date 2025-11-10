The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Parents And Planning For Your Kids

Always on, always responsible

One of the under-discussed truths about Indian middle-class life is that we often inherit not just our parents’ values but also their vulnerabilities. Many of them worked in an era without pensions or solid retirement plans. They trusted their children to become their safety net.

For most urban professionals, the script goes something like this: wake up, answer a few work emails before breakfast, drop your kid to school, check on your parents’ blood reports, join back-to-back meetings, squeeze in a gym session, and try to make a mental note to research some money-saving schemes over the weekend.

Except the weekend never comes. What does come are EMIs, rising medical costs, and that uneasy feeling of being financially stretched despite doing everything right. You’re earning decently, paying taxes, maybe even investing in SIPs. But the to-do list of financial responsibilities seems to be outgrowing your salary.

This is what makes the sandwich generation unique. You’re not broke but not secure either. You’re doing fine until one unexpected hospitalisation or job loss threatens to unravel the delicate balance you’ve built.