The Mom Store: A Maternity Brand Poised for Takeoff, Built by a Mom on a Mission

The Mom Store, a Bengaluru-based startup founded in 2018 by Surbhi Bhatia, is rapidly carving a niche for itself in the mom and baby space. Bhatia, an IIM alumina and a mother of two herself, identified a gap in the market for stylish and functional maternity wear during her own pregnancy. This personal experience fueled her entrepreneurial spirit, and The Mom Store was born, starting with just 3 products in her Bengaluru flat.
The Mom Store's growth trajectory is impressive. It has witnessed a phenomenal 6x growth in the last two years and boasts a customer base exceeding 3,00,000+ women. This success can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, The Mom Store caters to a segment that was previously underserved – moms seeking trendy yet comfortable maternity wear. Their product range goes beyond just clothing, encompassing maternity accessories, baby essentials, and a curated marketplace with offerings from other vendors.
Secondly, Bhatia's focus on building a brand that resonates with mothers is commendable. The Mom Store's message of "celebrating motherhood" finds an echo in its social media presence, which features educational content from experts alongside product promotions. This strategy not only builds trust but also positions The Mom Store as a one-stop solution for moms, navigating the often-daunting journey of motherhood.
The Mom Store isn't resting on its laurels in the maternity wear segment. Recognizing the evolving needs of its customer base, it has expanded its offerings to include baby and kidswear, catering to a wider range of parenthood needs. The brand has also adopted an omnichannel approach, being present on major online marketplaces alongside its own website and a pilot concept store in Bengaluru. This strategy ensures maximum reach and caters to diverse consumer preferences.
The Mom Store's international expansion plans for the US and EU markets further underscore its ambition. This foray signifies a potential shift in consumer behavior – a growing demand for global brands that understand the specific needs of mothers. The Mom Store's bootstrapped success story, with its focus on organic growth and customer-centricity, positions it as a brand to watch in the mom and baby space.
Bhatia's journey as a mompreneur is an inspiration in itself. Juggling motherhood with building a successful brand, she embodies the spirit of the modern woman who strives to "have it all." Her willingness to model for The Mom Store further strengthens the brand's connection with its target audience.
The Mom Store's story transcends being just a business narrative. It's a testament to the power of identifying an unmet need, combining it with a customer-centric approach, and a healthy dose of entrepreneurial grit. As The Mom Store continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it's poised to become a leading player in the mom and baby space, not just in India but on a global scale.
