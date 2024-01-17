Beyond 80C: Your 60-Day Tax-Saving Sprint

HRA Exemptions

If you're renting a place, don’t forget to use House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemptions. Keep a record of your rent payments and give them to your employer – this can lower your taxable income. The exemption is granted based on the least of the following three factors:

1. The actual HRA received by the employee.

2. 40% of the basic salary for non-metro cities or 50% of the basic salary for metro cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

3. The actual rent paid, minus 10% of the basic salary.

Do note that HRA deduction applies only to the rent paid for the place you live in and doesn't cover expenses like electricity and gas. By following these clear rules, you can make sure you're following tax regulations correctly and make smart choices accordingly.