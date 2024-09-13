Swadgram: Bringing International Brands to Indian Baskets

Swadgram’s international experience, has shaped its approach to the Indian market. By leveraging insights from its global partnerships, Swadgram has gained a nuanced understanding of market trends, product innovations, and best practices. This global exposure has allowed Swadgram to introduce products that meet aspirations of modern day consumer. Looking ahead, Swadgram aims to expand its brand partnerships to include companies from Taiwan, Korea, and Japan, with the goal of surpassing 50 brand partnerships and achieving a revenue target of ₹120 crore this fiscal year. The company also plans to extend its distribution reach to the Middle East and additional Indian cities, enhancing its talent pool, technology and digital capabilities along the way. With these strategic moves, Swadgram is poised to continue its journey of bringing global flavors to the Indian palate.