Sunil Chhetri And Suryakumar Yadav Say NMIA’s Opening Was “Simple Yet Special"

The inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) stood apart from conventional, high-gloss launches, delivering a strong message rooted in people-first values. This sentiment was echoed by two of India’s most respected sporting icons, Sunil Chhetri and Suryakumar Yadav, whose reflections added depth to the moment.
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri took to social media after the inauguration to share his experience, writing that he felt fortunate to be “part of something special.” Beyond the scale of the airport, Chhetri acknowledged the thought, effort, and long-term vision that have gone into building NMIA.
Congratulating Gautam Adani, Chhetri described the airport as a project that would “stand the test of time.” What stood out in his message was an appreciation for consistency and the decision to let the work speak for itself, without unnecessary display or spectacle.
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav described the opening day as “special, but in a very simple way.” He reflected on how Maharashtra’s culture, people, and energy came together naturally during the celebrations, creating a moment that felt close to home.
According to Yadav, the most striking aspect of the event was the respect and warmth extended to everyone present. He noted that the focus remained firmly on people, culture, the nation, its warriors, and the countless individuals who contribute every day. Expressing gratitude to Gautam Adani and Jeet Adani, he thanked them for allowing him to be part of what he described as a moment that truly mattered.
Together, the reflections of Chhetri and Yadav underline a shared takeaway: NMIA’s opening was not driven by noise or celebrity spotlight, but by values. Athletes, workers, veterans, and everyday contributors stood on equal footing, reinforcing the idea that national infrastructure is ultimately about the people it serves.
In a time when inaugurations often prioritise visibility over meaning, the beginning of Navi Mumbai International Airport emerged as a reminder that some milestones resonate most when they are guided by purpose, sensitivity, and a human approach.