Sunil Chhetri And Suryakumar Yadav Say NMIA’s Opening Was “Simple Yet Special"

Congratulating Gautam Adani, Chhetri described the airport as a project that would “stand the test of time.” What stood out in his message was an appreciation for consistency and the decision to let the work speak for itself, without unnecessary display or spectacle.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav described the opening day as “special, but in a very simple way.” He reflected on how Maharashtra’s culture, people, and energy came together naturally during the celebrations, creating a moment that felt close to home.

According to Yadav, the most striking aspect of the event was the respect and warmth extended to everyone present. He noted that the focus remained firmly on people, culture, the nation, its warriors, and the countless individuals who contribute every day. Expressing gratitude to Gautam Adani and Jeet Adani, he thanked them for allowing him to be part of what he described as a moment that truly mattered.