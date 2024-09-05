St. Kitts and Nevis leads with 10-week decision on CBI applications

Comparison with Other CBI Programmes

While other Caribbean nations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, offer citizenship by investment programmes at a lower cost, Saint Kitts and Nevis distinguishes itself with its impeccable reputation, rigorous due diligence process, and long-standing history.

However, when compared with European citizenship or residency programmes, such as those offered by Turkey, Malta, and Cyprus, Saint Kitts and Nevis provides similar benefits at a significantly lower cost.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is consistently ranked as one of the strongest in the Caribbean region by the CBI Index, an annual ranking system.

When compared to regional competitors, the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport offers an unparalleled combination of reputation, security, and value.