St. Kitts and Nevis leads with 10-week decision on CBI applications

The citizenship by investment programme of St Kitts and Nevis is making waves in the economic migration industry with its remarkably swift decision-making process. Industry experts say that applicants under the Sustainable Island State Contribution are now obtaining decisions within just 10 weeks of submission.
With its accelerated process, St. Kitts and Nevis emerges as a compelling choice for those looking for a swift and dependable way to acquire second citizenship, while also making a meaningful contribution to the country's sustainable development.
Acquiring a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport opens the door to a wide range of benefits, offering individuals and families exceptional freedom, security, and opportunities.
While other Caribbean nations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, offer citizenship by investment programmes at a lower cost, Saint Kitts and Nevis distinguishes itself with its impeccable reputation, rigorous due diligence process, and long-standing history.
However, when compared with European citizenship or residency programmes, such as those offered by Turkey, Malta, and Cyprus, Saint Kitts and Nevis provides similar benefits at a significantly lower cost.
The Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is consistently ranked as one of the strongest in the Caribbean region by the CBI Index, an annual ranking system.
When compared to regional competitors, the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport offers an unparalleled combination of reputation, security, and value.
The Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has consistently ranked among the top three in the CBI Index, achieving the number one position in 2023.
The ranking system evaluates programmes based on ten pillars of excellence, and Saint Kitts and Nevis scored an impressive 86 percent overall. The St Kitts passport is also recognized for its strong standing within the Caribbean region.
According to the CBI Index 2023, "Benefits of citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis include visa-free travel to a growing number of worldwide destinations — the highest of any CBI country in the Caribbean — and the ability to hold multiple nationalities. Due diligence procedures remain among the industry’s most robust. There is no language, education, or business requirement applicable to any of the options chosen."
