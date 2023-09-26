Spin A New Wave of Equality In And Out Of Your Closet

How do you define yourself? It is a root question of the many overlapping identities we carry and hold within ourselves. It is not a simplistic zero-sum game that centres around biological or geographical foundations. Now, more than ever discussions on identity spin around our beliefs, values, and our preferred choices.

Arguably, these conscious choices have paved the way for new-wave movements in cinema, policy-making, and legislation. The third and fourth waves of feminism led by Generation X fought against the oppression of women. Today they are challenging patriarchy by demanding equal representation and equal division of labour, at the boardroom and within households. While generation Z is at the helm of queer and trans rights movements, as they demand an end to discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in employment, housing, and marital laws. Nearly three decades later, much has changed in the history of the LGBTQ+ and women’s rights movement.

But the dial needs to shift right at the bottom of the pyramid and change must be reflected within our surroundings, beginning at our homes.

The Quint and Ariel India embark on a special initiative where we examine how people from different walks of life are spinning a new wave of equality both in and out of their closets.

In this story, we speak to Alex Mathew to learn about how he aka Mayamma is fostering equality in an unequal world by casting a spotlight on drag, drama and dancing.

Alex was in school when he first dressed up as Nagavalli from the Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu. Little did he know that his performance at the school's fancy dress competition would pave the way for him to embrace his drag persona.

Et voila, in September 2014, Alex decided that the world must also get to meet and embrace his feminine side. Dressed in his mother's white sari, jasmine flowers adorning his wig, bangles in his hand and with a face full of make-up, he introduced himself, this time as Maya. And the rest as they say is history. But the road for Alex has been fraught with lost jobs, mockery, isolation and fending for himself with barely any support system apart from his mother.

By focussing the lens on his journey, we attempt to understand his hardships, existing barriers within communities, and how he overcame these challenges by establishing his own support system. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative that delves into the journeys and triumphs of many people like Mayamma, as they redefine heteronormative meanings of equality.

Join us in celebrating role models like him who have gone against the grain to better facilitate and engage voices across the spectrum.