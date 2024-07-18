SOBHA Group's Trust celebrates nearly 700 dowry-free community weddings

In addition to the dowry-free wedding program, the Trust is involved in several social welfare and community development initiatives, including educational scholarships, healthcare initiatives, and community infrastructure projects across Kerala.

In a recent inauguration event held in March 2024, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated “Griha Sobha 2024”, wherein the keys were handed over for its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries, and foundation stone laying was done for another 120 homes of the promised 1000 homes to women from resource-limited families.