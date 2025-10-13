Smart Investing For The Real World: How To Make Your Money Work Harder

Gen Z and millennials are earning more than any previous generation at this age. A NASSCOM study found that 40% of urban Gen Z regularly consume personal finance content, showing just how deeply digital learning has shaped their money habits At the same time, they’re finding their way through higher living costs and unpredictable job markets. Add an overload of financial advice from every corner of the internet, and it can feel overwhelming. Between rising rents, EMIs, credit cards, and the lure of experiences, there’s little room left to build long-term wealth.

Yet, this is the decade when smart investment decisions can change your financial future. Here’s how to make it happen.