A Bigger Home Loan Can Expand Your Choices. But Should You Borrow More?

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The home loan amount you qualify for can influence the property you buy, but higher borrowing also brings a larger financial commitment. Understanding the trade-offs can help you decide when stretching your budget makes sense. The difference between the home you like and the home you can afford is not always straightforward. A better location, an additional bedroom or a more established neighbourhood may justify spending more. And when a lender offers a higher home loan amount, that upgrade can suddenly seem within reach.
But qualifying for additional borrowing does not automatically make it the right financial decision.
A home loan is more than a way to bridge the gap between savings and property prices. It determines how much of your future income will be committed to the purchase, potentially for decades.
The more useful question is not simply how much you can borrow, but what the additional borrowing will add to your life and what it will require you to give up.
A larger home loan may be worthwhile when the additional spending delivers meaningful long-term value.
Consider a family choosing between a smaller property that meets its immediate needs and a more expensive home with enough space for the next decade. Moving again in a few years could involve another round of transaction costs, shifting expenses and disruption.
Similarly, paying more for a location closer to work may reduce commuting time and associated expenses. A property in an established neighbourhood may offer better access to schools, healthcare and everyday conveniences.
These are valid reasons to consider a higher property budget, provided the additional repayment remains affordable.
For buyers evaluating higher-value properties, Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers financing of up to Rs. 15 crore*, subject to eligibility. The available loan amount, however, should not become the starting point for deciding how much to spend.
An upgrade that meaningfully improves everyday life may justify extra borrowing. One driven mainly by attractive amenities or the availability of a larger loan deserves closer examination.
Additional borrowing affects more than the monthly EMI. It increases the interest payable over the repayment period and reduces the income available for other priorities.
For example, an additional Rs. 10 lakh borrowed at an illustrative interest rate of 8.5% per annum over 20 years would add approximately Rs. 8,678 to the monthly EMI. Over the full tenure, that additional borrowing would also generate approximately Rs. 10.83 lakh in interest, assuming the rate remains unchanged.
That is the financial trade-off behind the property upgrade. Repayment tenure creates another important choice. A longer tenure can reduce monthly repayments but generally increases the total interest payable.
Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers repayment tenures of up to 32 years*, allowing eligible borrowers to consider different repayment periods based on their financial requirements.
However, the longest available tenure is not necessarily the most suitable. Someone with a stable income and sufficient monthly surplus may prefer a shorter tenure to reduce interest costs. A borrower managing several family commitments may value lower monthly repayments.
A home loan EMI calculator can help compare these options before finalising the borrowing amount. The decision ultimately depends on whether the additional property value justifies both the monthly commitment and the overall cost of borrowing.
A larger down payment can reduce the home loan amount and the interest payable. However, contributing more savings is not always the better choice.
Buying a home also involves stamp duty, registration, furnishing, moving expenses and potentially immediate repairs. Continuing costs such as maintenance, property tax and insurance must fit within the household budget.
Using nearly all your savings to reduce borrowing may leave insufficient funds for these expenses or unexpected financial needs.
The decision therefore involves balancing three priorities:
- A manageable home loan: Borrow enough to meet your property requirements without placing unnecessary pressure on monthly income.
- Sufficient upfront funds: Account for the down payment and associated purchase costs.
- Financial reserves: Keep emergency savings available after the purchase.
The same principle applies to future income. Salary increases and bonuses may improve repayment capacity, but a long-term loan should primarily be structured around dependable income.
A property may be affordable on paper and still create financial pressure if the purchase leaves little room for unexpected expenses.
The aim is to preserve enough flexibility to manage life after moving in, not simply to minimise the initial loan amount.
A home loan is a long-term commitment, but your financial circumstances may change throughout the repayment period. Salary increases, accumulated savings or other financial gains may create opportunities to repay a portion of the outstanding loan earlier than planned.
Part-prepayment can reduce the outstanding principal and potentially lower the interest payable over the remaining tenure.
For individual borrowers with floating-rate home loans, Bajaj Finance allows part-prepayment and foreclosure without additional charges, subject to applicable terms.
This can be useful for borrowers who initially prefer manageable monthly repayments but may wish to reduce their outstanding debt when surplus funds become available.
However, faster repayment should not automatically take priority over emergency savings, insurance protection or other important financial commitments.
If you have surplus funds, consider how much you can comfortably use for prepayment and how much should remain available for future needs.
Repayment flexibility is most valuable when it gives you greater control over your finances, rather than creating pressure to repay ahead of schedule.
Choosing the right home loan involves balancing the amount you need, the EMI you can comfortably manage, and the flexibility available over the repayment period.
Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers interest rates starting from 7.50% per annum*, financing of up to Rs. 15 crore* and repayment tenures of up to 32 years*, subject to eligibility.
These features allow borrowers to evaluate different financing arrangements based on their property requirements and monthly repayment capacity. A longer tenure, for instance, may make the EMI more manageable, while borrowers who want to reduce their overall interest cost can assess shorter repayment periods.
Eligible borrowers can also benefit from part-prepayment flexibility, allowing them to reduce their outstanding loan when surplus funds become available, subject to applicable terms.
With the Bajaj Finance Home Loan, homebuyers can explore financing options that support their purchase without losing sight of their longer-term financial priorities.
A bigger property may offer genuine advantages, and borrowing more is not necessarily a poor decision. The question is whether those advantages justify the additional financial commitment.
Before finalising a home loan, consider the property's long-term suitability, the monthly EMI, overall borrowing cost and savings you will retain after the purchase. The strongest homebuying decision is not necessarily the one that secures the largest property. It is the one that gives you a home you value and the financial freedom to enjoy living in it.
*Terms and conditions apply.