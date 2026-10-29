A Bigger Home Loan Can Expand Your Choices. But Should You Borrow More?

The home loan amount you qualify for can influence the property you buy, but higher borrowing also brings a larger financial commitment. Understanding the trade-offs can help you decide when stretching your budget makes sense. The difference between the home you like and the home you can afford is not always straightforward. A better location, an additional bedroom or a more established neighbourhood may justify spending more. And when a lender offers a higher home loan amount, that upgrade can suddenly seem within reach.

But qualifying for additional borrowing does not automatically make it the right financial decision.

A home loan is more than a way to bridge the gap between savings and property prices. It determines how much of your future income will be committed to the purchase, potentially for decades.

The more useful question is not simply how much you can borrow, but what the additional borrowing will add to your life and what it will require you to give up.