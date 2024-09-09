Nilesh Sharma on streamlining options trading with OI analysis at Samco 

Open interest (OI) is a crucial yet often overlooked metric in formulating options trading techniques. Unlike trading volume, which measures the number of contracts traded, OI represents the total number of outstanding contracts at any given point in the trading day. This vital indicator gives traders crucial insights into liquidity, price direction and market sentiment.

OI-based options trading techniques have gained traction among savvy traders today because of their ability to reveal underlying market dynamics. By analysing OI data, traders can identify market trends, gauge the strength of price movements and even anticipate potential trend changes.

Nilesh Sharma, ED & President of Samco Securities, reiterates that analysing OI spurts is an effective options trading technique often overlooked. This essentially involves evaluating contracts that display sudden increases in open positions — which may signal significant market activity.

Understanding OI patterns like long buildup, short covering, short buildup and long unwinding can give traders a competitive edge. When combined with price action and trend analysis, these OI patterns form the foundation of sophisticated options trading techniques.