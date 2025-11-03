At Saint Kabir School, Karnal, Teacher Training Floats To New Horizons

A motorboat drifting across the calm waters of Karna Lake, Haryana, turned into an open classroom on a Saturday morning. The scene could have passed for a weekend getaway, but for the teachers of Saint Kabir Public School Karnal, it was training of a very different kind.

The school organised a first-of-its-kind professional development experience titled “Lesson by the Lake.” Designed and led by Angad Bindra, a CBSE-ISTM-certified Trainer of Teachers (ToT), the day-long workshop literally took learning beyond the school gates, bringing to life the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.