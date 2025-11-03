At Saint Kabir School, Karnal, Teacher Training Floats To New Horizons

advertisement
A motorboat drifting across the calm waters of Karna Lake, Haryana, turned into an open classroom on a Saturday morning. The scene could have passed for a weekend getaway, but for the teachers of Saint Kabir Public School Karnal, it was training of a very different kind.
The school organised a first-of-its-kind professional development experience titled “Lesson by the Lake.” Designed and led by Angad Bindra, a CBSE-ISTM-certified Trainer of Teachers (ToT), the day-long workshop literally took learning beyond the school gates, bringing to life the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.
The morning began in the school classrooms, where teachers revisited the demo concept of buoyancy. Then came the twist when Angad asked everyone to “board the bus without asking the destination.” Their curiosity grew until the journey ended beside the shimmering lake, where excitement replaced surprise. Surrounded by water instead of walls, teachers were told to choose a paddle or motorboat and set out to “learn by doing.” Each group experimented, discussed, and reflected while gently gliding over the surface, experiencing a real-time lesson in physics, balance, and perspective.
The lakeside setting became both a metaphor and a laboratory. Back on shore, teachers split into teams for a walk around the lake. Their task was to observe the surroundings and note everything needed to plan a safe, well-structured field trip, ranging from logistics and supervision to child safety and environmental responsibility.
In the second leg of this innovative training, teachers gathered in a deck hall next to the lake, and the mood shifted from playful to purposeful. Linking the earlier boating exercise to classroom application, they were guided through a hands-on activity in which each team had to design a paper boat capable of carrying the maximum load. Candies served as weights, competition grew friendly but fierce, and laughter filled the hall as teachers tested which creation stayed afloat the longest, creating a floating demonstration of buoyancy and teamwork.
After another session on the principles of NEP 2020 and experiential learning, came another creative task wherein teachers were asked to reimagine a “School by the Lake.” Using charts, sketches, and imagination, they designed classroom clusters inspired by the water, open air, and nature. The inventive energy was infectious, and the winners were cheered with applause rather than grades.
He reminded participants that education reforms mean little unless they translate into classroom realities. The session echoed the core spirit of NEP 2020, promoting critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication as 21st-century essentials.
As the sun dipped behind the trees, teachers left with more than notebooks full of ideas; they carried the calm of the lake and the spark of curiosity. Saint Kabir Public School, Karnal, stands at the forefront of educational innovation, combining traditional values with progressive reform to shape confident, purpose-driven learners.