Choice, They Say, Is An Illusion; Safe Abortion Access Needn’t Be

As we approach International Safe Abortion Day and the fifth anniversary of the (enforcement of the) amended abortion law, we need to focus on ensuring that timely and respectful care is actually within reach

Choice is a powerful and often used word in the abortion discourse.

We speak of a woman’s right to choose, her reproductive autonomy, her ability to decide whether and when to have children. But choice, on its own, like in many other cases, can be an illusion.

Because what does it mean to have a choice if the nearest provider is hours away? If the cost of care is unaffordable? If drugs are unavailable? If a provider refuses to offer the service? If a woman fears humiliation, judgement or disclosure? Or if she simply does not know where to go?

This year, a year that marks the fifth anniversary of the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in India and as we approach the International Safe Abortion Day, we need to ask this question – can every woman who needs an abortion actually access safe, timely, affordable and respectful care?