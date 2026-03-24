Rupeezy Unveils SIF For Advanced Investment Planning

How SIFs work

- Market strategy deployment: Fund managers implement advanced methods like hedging and sector rotation to navigate changing market cycles.

- Short position capability: SIFs are permitted to take unhedged short positions up to 25 percent, helping reduce portfolio impact during falling markets.

- Collective investment structure: These funds operate as pooled investment vehicles, either open-ended or interval-based, offering higher allocation limits and professional management.

- Integrated portfolio monitoring: Investors can view their SIF performance in real time alongside stocks and mutual funds through the Rupeezy platform.