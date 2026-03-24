Rupeezy Unveils SIF For Advanced Investment Planning

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Rupeezy, a digital investment platform, has launched SIF (Specialized Investment Fund), a modern investment category created to connect traditional mutual funds with high-value Portfolio Management Services. As an ISO 27001 certified platform registered with SEBI and AMFI, Rupeezy continues to deliver reliable and secure investment solutions for mass affluent and High-Net-Worth Individual investors.
Specialized Investment Funds were introduced by SEBI on April 1, 2025, as a regulated structure allowing Asset Management Companies to design strategy-driven investment schemes. These funds provide access to institutional-grade strategies such as long-short equity and flexible asset allocation. The minimum investment amount is Rs.10 lakh per AMC.
- Market strategy deployment: Fund managers implement advanced methods like hedging and sector rotation to navigate changing market cycles.
- Short position capability: SIFs are permitted to take unhedged short positions up to 25 percent, helping reduce portfolio impact during falling markets.
- Collective investment structure: These funds operate as pooled investment vehicles, either open-ended or interval-based, offering higher allocation limits and professional management.
- Integrated portfolio monitoring: Investors can view their SIF performance in real time alongside stocks and mutual funds through the Rupeezy platform.
Through collaborations with top Asset Management Companies, Rupeezy provides a wide selection of SIF schemes.
- Equity long-short strategies: These funds aim to generate returns by holding both long and short equity positions.
- Debt and income strategies: These schemes focus on steady returns using structured debt and derivative instruments.
- Hybrid and multi-asset strategies: These funds rebalance across equity, debt, and commodities to manage risk and volatility.
- Strong regulatory framework: Rupeezy is governed by SEBI and AMFI regulations, ensuring transparency and investor protection for every SIF investment.
- Digital and secure transactions: The platform supports paperless onboarding with encrypted payment systems and real-time tracking.
- Rupeezy’s SIF partner network: Rupeezy’s SIF offerings are backed by leading financial institutions across India.
SBI Magnum SIF
Arudha by Bandhan Mutual Fund
Tata Titanium SIF
QSIF by Quant
Endurance by DSP
Altiva by Edelweiss
Diviniti by ITI
Platinum by Mirae Asset
SIFs act as a balanced alternative between mutual funds and PMS for HNI investors.
- Lower investment threshold: Investors can start at Rs.10 lakh rather than the usual Rs.50 lakh required for PMS products.
- Downside risk management: Short-selling options help cushion portfolios during market corrections.
- Expanded diversification: SIFs provide exposure to REITs, InvITs, and derivative instruments, which are less correlated with traditional assets.
- Tax efficiency: SIFs follow mutual fund tax rules, making them more efficient compared to many alternative investment structures.
Rupeezy integrates artificial intelligence to assist investors with informed decision-making.
- FinAI: An AI-based chat assistant that allows investors to access financial metrics, analyze charts, and review portfolios using conversational commands.
- Rupeezy MCP [Model Context Protocol]: A specialized server that connects investor accounts with AI assistants, enabling real-time portfolio insights and command-based actions.
- Sentiment-based market updates: This tool compiles market news and categorizes it by emotional tone and importance to highlight key developments.
Investments in Specialized Investment Funds involve market risks, including potential loss of invested capital. Derivative usage and short-selling increase complexity. Investors should study the scheme documents carefully before investing.
To explore advanced investment opportunities, visit the Rupeezy SIF page and review the available schemes. Enquire now to receive a callback from Rupeezy’s advisory team for personalized guidance and portfolio planning.