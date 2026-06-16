Raising A Child In The Next 5 Years: Have The Costs Changed More Than You Think?

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A strange shift happens the moment you become a parent. Your focus pivots entirely towards giving your child the best possible life. Be it the first day of preschool and sports matches to creative hobbies and graduation, you want to support your child at every stage of their life. But if you are planning to raise a kid in India over the next five years, it’s important to know that the financial rules have completely changed.
While our own parents had bills to pay, the total cost of raising a child today has shifted from a manageable expense into a massive, multi-decade financial project. It is no longer just about paying for food, clothes or basic schooling. There’s more to it.
Let’s pull back the curtain on how much it actually costs to raise a child in urban India today without breaking a sweat.
Why has parenting become so much more expensive? And is there a plan that can help them “provide the best”? Today, preparing a child for a highly automated and globalized world means investing in a premium private school, admitting them to a specialized extracurricular coaching, mental wellness, advanced tech literacy and eventually, elite higher education. It is a long-term financial project that spans 15 to 20 years.
To understand the scale of this change, look at the single largest expense on this journey: education.
The immediate reality of these costs is clear from the latest data. According to the Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education by the NSSO, the cost of private school education in India is already disproportionately high. At an all-India level, the highest average expenditure per student is driven by course fees, closely followed by textbooks and stationery, with urban households paying significantly more across all categories. Furthermore, as nearly a third of all students are now taking private coaching classes just to stay ahead in a competitive environment.
This current reality is the result of a massive, long-term structural shift. Back in FY12, MoSPI data shows that Indian households spent a total of ₹1.8 lakh crore on education. By FY24, this macroeconomic spending soared to a staggering ₹8.43 lakh crore, representing a massive 4.6x increase in just twelve years! This shows that the cost of higher education has more than doubled within the past decade alone. Because of this intense upward momentum, many young parents fall into a dangerous financial trap.
It is easy to look at current college fees and assume that saving up a flat sum like ₹15 lakhs or ₹20 lakhs today will be enough to cover an engineering degree down the line. If you apply a 11% annual inflation rate to a ₹20 lakh college degree, that exact same course is projected to cost nearly ₹95,70,000 by the time a newborn child is ready to enter university fifteen years from now.
The primary challenge of parenting finances is time. University might feel like a distant problem when your child is just learning to ride a bicycle. But waiting even a few years to start saving creates an incredibly steep mountain to climb later. The first five years are dominated by playschool fees and daycare. The next ten years are dominated by primary schooling and extracurriculars. The final phase is a massive, lump-sum hit for higher education. This why you need a plan in your early years to let your money grow. Starting now will ensure that you won't have to scramble later, take on high-interest education loans or dip into your retirement savings to cover the bills.
Instead of just reacting to bills as they arrive, the smartest move you can make is to plan ahead with a clear goal in mind. That is exactly where plans like HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve can help. It gives you a simple way to grow your savings through the market, the flexibility to use the money when you need it and the peace of mind that their biggest milestones are completely secure.
Here’s how HDFC Life Click 2 Achieve can help with common financial concerns:
A: Yes. The plan is fully customizable to match your child's milestones. You can choose to design your own payout structure, whether that means receiving steady annual payouts to cover high school fees or a large lump-sum amount when they turn 18 for college admission.
A: If something happens to you, the plan comes with a life cover that gives your family financial protection in case something unexpected happens.
A: Instead of letting your savings sit idle, the plan gives you the flexibility to invest in market-linked funds. This gives your money the growth potential it needs to compound faster and outrun steep education inflation.
A: No. You can set up pocket-friendly, automated monthly contributions. This takes the guesswork and emotion out of investing, building a disciplined savings habit quietly in the background while you focus on raising your child.
You don't need a massive inheritance or an extraordinary income to secure your child's biggest dreams. The secret lies entirely in early, disciplined and structured action. By setting up a dedicated, goal-based framework today, you ensure that when your child turns 18 and looks to the future with big dreams, the only question they will have to answer is "What do I want to become?" and never "Can we afford it?"
Start building their foundation today, because the next fifteen years will pass much faster than you think.