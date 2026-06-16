Raising A Child In The Next 5 Years: Have The Costs Changed More Than You Think?

The new math of modern parenting

Why has parenting become so much more expensive? And is there a plan that can help them “provide the best”? Today, preparing a child for a highly automated and globalized world means investing in a premium private school, admitting them to a specialized extracurricular coaching, mental wellness, advanced tech literacy and eventually, elite higher education. It is a long-term financial project that spans 15 to 20 years.

To understand the scale of this change, look at the single largest expense on this journey: education.

The immediate reality of these costs is clear from the latest data. According to the Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education by the NSSO, the cost of private school education in India is already disproportionately high. At an all-India level, the highest average expenditure per student is driven by course fees, closely followed by textbooks and stationery, with urban households paying significantly more across all categories. Furthermore, as nearly a third of all students are now taking private coaching classes just to stay ahead in a competitive environment.

This current reality is the result of a massive, long-term structural shift. Back in FY12, MoSPI data shows that Indian households spent a total of ₹1.8 lakh crore on education. By FY24, this macroeconomic spending soared to a staggering ₹8.43 lakh crore, representing a massive 4.6x increase in just twelve years! This shows that the cost of higher education has more than doubled within the past decade alone. Because of this intense upward momentum, many young parents fall into a dangerous financial trap.

It is easy to look at current college fees and assume that saving up a flat sum like ₹15 lakhs or ₹20 lakhs today will be enough to cover an engineering degree down the line. If you apply a 11% annual inflation rate to a ₹20 lakh college degree, that exact same course is projected to cost nearly ₹95,70,000 by the time a newborn child is ready to enter university fifteen years from now.