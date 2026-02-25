Online Derivatives Platforms Expand as Oversight And Risk Remain in Focus

The market for retail derivatives has grown more sophisticated in recent years, even as regulators and consumer advocates continue to debate the risks associated with leveraged trading.

Among the firms operating in this space is Primevex, a brokerage offering contracts for difference linked to equities, currencies, commodities and stock indices. The platform allows individuals to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets, using margin to amplify exposure.

Such products have long been popular among professional traders. Their broader availability to retail clients has transformed the landscape of online investing.