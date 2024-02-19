Breaking Ground in Climate Tech: ResSolv's AI-Powered Global Capabilities

How do you think India should tackle the surge in disasters and climate-induced incidents?

Climate-induced incidents have doubled in the last decade in India. India has invested tremendously in disaster management, continuously improvising policies, frameworks, and plans. However, we believe that in a country with a population of over a billion, tackling these incidents will require more than just government intervention. It will require scalable systems of climate resilience in which technology is the backbone. Two examples of this are hyperlocal risk assessment and anticipatory loss estimate systems – these are path-breaking innovations which will help prepare the country for future disasters.