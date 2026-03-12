If We Want To Reinvent The Future, We Need Everyone In The Room

advertisement
Imagine a situation where an AI system is trained to help with hiring decisions. To learn how to evaluate candidates, the system is shown examples of past hiring data. If those historical examples show any existing biases, the system may start to associate certain jobs with certain genders. For instance, if men are more frequently shown in leadership or technical roles while women appear in support roles, this reinforces the gender bias. Over time, AI may begin to replicate these patterns and unintentionally favour certain candidates over others when reviewing applications. This is known as AI gender bias where an AI system treats people differently based on gender because it has learned those patterns from biased data.
As AI becomes more widely used, it is rapidly changing the way organizations function. Many businesses are using AI to make decisions, improve productivity and help people learn new skills. AI will play a major role in transforming industries and creating new opportunities. However, this also raises an important question- who gets to participate in this future?
If AI is going to shape the way we work and live, it cannot be designed or accessed by only a small group of people for everyone else. For technology to truly move forward, more people must have the opportunity to learn, contribute and help shape how these systems are built and used. What’s equally important is broader access to AI tools and the development of AI fluency, so individuals can understand how these technologies work and use them responsibly. Expanding both participation and access can ensure that more people can actively take part in the growing digital and AI-driven economy.
Let’s look more closely at how this can be addressed.
As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, there is also a growing concern that existing gaps in job opportunities could become even wider. Young people who lack access to online education, communities with limited resources and first-generation learners may struggle to participate fully in this emerging digital economy. This is why expanding access to skills and technology is just as important as developing new innovations.
Today, governments, organisations and global institutions, across the world, are working together to make digital learning more accessible. Initiatives like UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited, supported by partners like Accenture, is one such example. They aim to equip young people with digital and AI-related skills so they can take part in the jobs and opportunities of the future.
Notably, Accenture has developed a platform called ‘Learning to Earning’ that helps young people move from education into employment by building practical digital and technology skills.
Access alone does not automatically translate into opportunity. It requires a collaborative effort from organisations, governments and institutions. Many organisations are now focusing on equitable skilling to ensure that people from different backgrounds have the opportunity to learn about AI and can use these tools responsibly.
Accenture, for example, has taken a large-scale approach to building AI capabilities. According to their 360° Value Report, Accenture has trained more than 550,000 people in generative AI and continues to expand digital learning programs for both their employees and various other communities. Their approach to skilling is built around three key ideas- helping people understand AI, providing them with access to the tools and training needed to use these technologies.
This tells that when more people understand how AI works and how it can be used, they are better positioned not only to benefit from it but also to contribute to shaping how these technologies evolve in the future.
For a lot of organisations today, inclusion is no longer viewed as a separate initiative but as an important part of how innovation takes place. When people from different backgrounds and experiences are involved in designing and using technology, they bring a wider range of ideas and perspectives. This diversity of thought helps organisations identify potential risks earlier and develop solutions that work for a broader group of people. In short, stronger inclusion leads to stronger innovation. As these technologies increasingly influence industries, economies and everyday life, it is on us to ensure that different voices are represented in how they are designed and implemented.
AI will continue to transform the way we live and work. However, the kind of future it creates will depend largely on the choices we make today.
Will AI systems be and used by a small group of people and applied to everyone? Or will a wider range of voices be involved in shaping how these technologies evolve?
As organisations continue to invest in AI, one question becomes increasingly important: how do we ensure that more people have a voice in shaping these technologies, how they are used, and how access to them remains inclusive?
This is a question we will explore further in the upcoming panel discussion on AI for All – Humans in the Lead: Building an Inclusive AI Future, where industry leaders will discuss how innovation, responsibility and inclusion can come together to help reinvent the future. Stay tuned for more information.