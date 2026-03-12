If We Want To Reinvent The Future, We Need Everyone In The Room

Imagine a situation where an AI system is trained to help with hiring decisions. To learn how to evaluate candidates, the system is shown examples of past hiring data. If those historical examples show any existing biases, the system may start to associate certain jobs with certain genders. For instance, if men are more frequently shown in leadership or technical roles while women appear in support roles, this reinforces the gender bias. Over time, AI may begin to replicate these patterns and unintentionally favour certain candidates over others when reviewing applications. This is known as AI gender bias where an AI system treats people differently based on gender because it has learned those patterns from biased data.

As AI becomes more widely used, it is rapidly changing the way organizations function. Many businesses are using AI to make decisions, improve productivity and help people learn new skills. AI will play a major role in transforming industries and creating new opportunities. However, this also raises an important question- who gets to participate in this future?

If AI is going to shape the way we work and live, it cannot be designed or accessed by only a small group of people for everyone else. For technology to truly move forward, more people must have the opportunity to learn, contribute and help shape how these systems are built and used. What’s equally important is broader access to AI tools and the development of AI fluency, so individuals can understand how these technologies work and use them responsibly. Expanding both participation and access can ensure that more people can actively take part in the growing digital and AI-driven economy.

Let’s look more closely at how this can be addressed.