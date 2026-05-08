RegisterKaro Launches Compliance App - Available To Every Business Owner

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RegisterKaro, one of India’s most trusted online platforms for business registration, legal compliance, and licensing services, announced the launch of its RegisterKaro App — a self-service digital platform that is available not only to RegisterKaro’s 50,000+ existing clients but to every entrepreneur, startup founder, and business owner in India. The app automates compliance tracking, educates users about their legal obligations, and provides real-time visibility into upcoming deadlines — regardless of whether the user has ever engaged in incorporation services like Private Limited Company Registration, LLP, etc.
The announcement was made by Joel Dsouza, CEO and Co-Founder of RegisterKaro, who described the app as the company’s most significant technology investment since its founding in 2021.
RegisterKaro’s growth story has been remarkable. Founded in Bengaluru by Joel Dsouza, Sidharth Ravichandran, and Srihari Dhondalay, the company has scaled from a lean startup to a team of over 500 professionals, including Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and legal experts, and is serving more than 50,000 clients across India.
However, as Joel explains, the opportunity the company spotted extended well beyond its existing customer base:
The decision to build the app was driven by five key insights:
● The urgent need for real-time service transparency among existing clients.
● Growing demand for self-service compliance tools among India’s digitally savvy entrepreneurs.
● The opportunity to automate compliance and incorporation workflows for both clients and non-clients.
● A responsibility to educate the broader business community about the compliance requirements applicable to different business structures.
● RegisterKaro’s ambition is to set an entirely new standard for client experience in the legal and compliance services industry.
The RegisterKaro App is designed as a comprehensive digital workspace that serves two distinct audiences:
1. Compliance education hub: A curated library of guides, explainers, and checklists that break down the compliance obligations for every type of business structure in India, from Sole Proprietorships and Partnerships to Private Limited Companies, LLPs, and Section 8 entities. Users can understand what filings, registrations, and renewals apply to their business without any legal jargon.
2. Compliance calendar & deadline alerts: A built-in calendar that proactively alerts users about upcoming deadlines for ROC filings, annual returns, GST returns, tax deadlines, FSSAI renewals, trademark renewals, and more. Users simply choose their business type, and the app creates a personalized timeline of all their obligations. It also sends reminders in advance so they can avoid penalties or fines.
3. Business structure guidance: Interactive tools that help first-time entrepreneurs understand which business structure is right for them and what compliance obligations come with that choice, helping them make informed decisions before they even incorporate.
Clients who engage RegisterKaro’s services unlock the full power of the app, including:
1. Real-time service dashboard: A personalized dashboard displaying the live status of every active service, whether it is company incorporation, trademark filings, GST registration, or annual compliance. Every milestone, document submission, and update is visible in one place.
2. Secure document vault: A dedicated, encrypted space where clients can upload, store, and retrieve all business-critical documents such as Certificates of Incorporation, PAN cards, GST certificates, trademark registrations, and compliance filings. This feature eliminates the need to search through emails or messaging threads.
3. Integrated communication hub: Direct messaging with assigned professionals: Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and legal experts. For queries, updates, and advisories, all within the app and without switching between platforms.
4. Invoice & payment management: A complete financial history of every transaction with RegisterKaro, making bookkeeping and audit preparation significantly easier for business owners.
Clients reported feeling more “in control” of their compliance journey by transitioning to the app. They specifically appreciated the ability to access documents and updates without waiting for callbacks.
The RegisterKaro App is available now at portal.registerkaro.in. Business owners across India can sign up for free to access the compliance education hub and deadline calendar.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Gurugram, RegisterKaro (official name SafeLedger Private Limited) is one of India’s leading online platforms for business registration, legal compliance, and licensing services. Co-founded by Joel Dsouza, Sidharth Ravichandran, and Srihari Dhondalay, the company has assisted over 50,000 clients — including startups, SMEs, and established enterprises — across services spanning company incorporation, GST registration, trademark filing, FSSAI licensing, MSME registration, tax filing, bookkeeping, payroll, and ongoing statutory compliance. RegisterKaro’s team of 500+ professionals, including Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and lawyers, delivers transparent, affordable, and expert-driven services across India.