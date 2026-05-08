RegisterKaro Launches Compliance App - Available To Every Business Owner

RegisterKaro, one of India’s most trusted online platforms for business registration, legal compliance, and licensing services, announced the launch of its RegisterKaro App — a self-service digital platform that is available not only to RegisterKaro’s 50,000+ existing clients but to every entrepreneur, startup founder, and business owner in India. The app automates compliance tracking, educates users about their legal obligations, and provides real-time visibility into upcoming deadlines — regardless of whether the user has ever engaged in incorporation services like Private Limited Company Registration, LLP, etc.

The announcement was made by Joel Dsouza, CEO and Co-Founder of RegisterKaro, who described the app as the company’s most significant technology investment since its founding in 2021.