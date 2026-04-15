Regal Jewellers Inaugurates Two New Showrooms In Jayanagar And HSR Layout

These new additions build on the success of Regal Jewellers' existing outlets in Kammanahalli, Malleshwaram, and Marathahalli. The brand is also gearing up to open another showroom in R R Nagar, continuing its steady growth across key Bengaluru locations.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said, “We sincerely thank Rishab Shetty for his presence and our customers for their continued trust. This motivates us to expand further and serve more communities.”

Since its establishment in 1978, Regal Jewellers has built a strong reputation for quality, trust, and affordability. Its wholesale pricing approach continues to make fine jewellery accessible without compromising on craftsmanship.

To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, Regal Jewellers is rolling out exclusive festive offers across all its Bengaluru stores. For inquiries, contact 8724909090.

Regal Jewellers, established in 1978, is a legacy brand known for its certified jewellery, exceptional craftsmanship, and customer-centric approach. With multiple outlets across Bengaluru, the brand continues to grow its footprint while maintaining its commitment to value and quality.