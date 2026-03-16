Total Cost Of Running A US LLC From India In 2026: Beyond The Filing Fee

The Indian side of the ledger: What the RBI and the Income Tax Act want to know

A US LLC does not make income invisible to Indian tax authorities. Under current Indian tax law, India taxes its residents on worldwide income. That includes income earned through a US LLC-regardless of where the entity is registered, where the funds sit, or whether a single rupee was repatriated. The LLC’s profits may be treated as the founder’s personal income for Indian tax purposes, taxable in the year they are earned.

The Income Tax Act, 2025, which takes effect from April 1, 2026, retains the provision under which Indian citizens with domestic income exceeding ₹15 lakh who are not tax residents of any other country may be deemed Indian tax residents. This is not new-the provision has been in effect since the 2020–21 assessment year-but the new Act carries it forward without modification.

Then there is FEMA. Forming a foreign entity may trigger obligations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Reserve Bank of India’s Overseas Direct Investment framework. Under the ODI framework, ownership of a foreign LLC may be classified as an overseas investment-which, depending on the structure and amount, could require prior approval, annual reporting, or both. A freelancer in Pune earning a few thousand dollars a month rarely expects that their Wyoming company sits inside the same regulatory framework that governs Tata’s acquisition of a foreign subsidiary.

An Indian chartered accountant who handles foreign income disclosures, Schedule FA filings, and FEMA review typically charges ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per year, depending on complexity.

Annual cost: ₹10,000–₹50,000 ($120–$600 at current exchange rates).