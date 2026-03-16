Total Cost Of Running A US LLC From India In 2026: Beyond The Filing Fee

advertisement
The YouTube tutorial makes it look like a two-step process. Register a Wyoming LLC for a hundred dollars. Open a Stripe account. Start collecting dollars. Thousands of Indian freelancers, SaaS founders, and digital agency operators have done exactly this over the past three years, drawn by the promise of cleaner payment infrastructure and stronger credibility with Western clients. The formation part is real, and it is cheap. What comes after is not.
The cost of forming a US LLC and the cost of running one are two different numbers, and the gap between them is where Indian founders get hurt. Formation is a one-time event. Compliance is annual, mandatory, and enforced by penalties that can dwarf the revenue of a small freelance operation. Most guides skip this part. This one won’t.
As of 2026, state filing fees across the United States range from $35 in Montana to $500 in Massachusetts, with a national average around $132. A look at LLCBuddy's formation cost data - which breaks down fees, annual obligations, and compliance requirements for every US state - makes it obvious why foreign founders cluster around the same three states: Wyoming ($100), Delaware ($90), and New Mexico ($50), all well below the national average. Add a registered agent service, mandatory because you need a physical US address to receive legal documents, and most founders land between $200 and $500 for the entire formation.
That number is accurate. It is also misleading, because it is the smallest line item on the annual ledger.
Under current law, every LLC in every state must maintain a registered agent with a physical US address. If you have never set foot in Wyoming, that means paying someone to be your permanent mailing address there. As of 2026, commercial registered agent services run $50 to $300 per year. Some formation companies bundle the first year free, then charge full price from year two-a detail buried in the fine print.
Annual cost: $50–$300.
Most states require LLCs to file an annual or biennial report and pay a fee. The amounts vary wildly. As of 2026, Wyoming charges $60 per year-reasonable. Delaware imposes a $300 annual tax on LLCs, due every June, payable even if the LLC earned nothing. California is worse: an $800 annual franchise tax that, under current law, applies even if the LLC has no revenue. New Mexico, by contrast, has no annual report requirement as of 2026. That alone explains its popularity among non-resident founders.
Indian founders who chose Delaware because they read it was “business-friendly” often discover the $300 franchise tax only when it arrives. Those who chose California because a cousin in San Jose suggested it face an $800 bill before their first invoice clears.
Annual cost: $0 (New Mexico) to $800 (California), with most popular states for non-residents falling between $50 and $300.
The fees above are annoying. This next one is dangerous. Under current IRS rules, every single-member LLC owned by a non-US person is required to file IRS Form 5472 annually, along with a pro forma Form 1120. The form reports all transactions between the LLC and its foreign owner-including the initial capital contribution that funded the company’s bank account.
The penalty for failing to file, or for filing a substantially incomplete return, is $25,000 per form. Per IRS instructions revised in December 2024, additional penalties of $25,000 apply for each subsequent 30-day period of continued non-compliance after IRS notification. There is no statutory cap. The form cannot currently be filed electronically and must be submitted by mail or fax to the IRS processing centre in Ogden, Utah.
Most Indian founders cannot prepare Form 5472 themselves. It is not a general tax return-it is a specialised information filing for foreign-owned disregarded entities, and the professionals who handle it charge accordingly. Expect to pay a US-based CPA or enrolled agent $500 to $1,500 per year. The penalty for skipping it: $25,000.
A US LLC does not make income invisible to Indian tax authorities. Under current Indian tax law, India taxes its residents on worldwide income. That includes income earned through a US LLC-regardless of where the entity is registered, where the funds sit, or whether a single rupee was repatriated. The LLC’s profits may be treated as the founder’s personal income for Indian tax purposes, taxable in the year they are earned.
The Income Tax Act, 2025, which takes effect from April 1, 2026, retains the provision under which Indian citizens with domestic income exceeding ₹15 lakh who are not tax residents of any other country may be deemed Indian tax residents. This is not new-the provision has been in effect since the 2020–21 assessment year-but the new Act carries it forward without modification.
Then there is FEMA. Forming a foreign entity may trigger obligations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Reserve Bank of India’s Overseas Direct Investment framework. Under the ODI framework, ownership of a foreign LLC may be classified as an overseas investment-which, depending on the structure and amount, could require prior approval, annual reporting, or both. A freelancer in Pune earning a few thousand dollars a month rarely expects that their Wyoming company sits inside the same regulatory framework that governs Tata’s acquisition of a foreign subsidiary.
An Indian chartered accountant who handles foreign income disclosures, Schedule FA filings, and FEMA review typically charges ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per year, depending on complexity.
Annual cost: ₹10,000–₹50,000 ($120–$600 at current exchange rates).
According to Steve Goldstein - whose LLCBuddy platform has tracked LLC formation laws and cost shifts across US jurisdictions for over a decade - the annual cost of maintaining a US LLC-including registered agent fees, state annual filing requirements, Form 5472 preparation, and basic accounting-ranges from approximately $1,000 to $3,000 per year. That estimate covers the US side only. Add the Indian compliance costs, and the fully loaded annual price of keeping a US LLC alive and legal on both sides ranges from roughly $1,200 to $3,600.
For a SaaS founder billing $8,000 or $10,000 a month through international clients, those numbers are a rounding error-easily justified by cleaner payment infrastructure, Stripe access, a degree of liability separation, and credibility with Western buyers. For a freelance web developer earning $1,500 a month, the compliance overhead alone can consume two or three months of revenue.
Formation services selling $500 to $2,000 packages to Indian clients often market the LLC as a universal solution. That framing can be misleading. The question almost nobody asks before paying: what is my expected annual revenue through this entity, and does it justify $1,200 to $3,600 in annual compliance costs before I earn a single rupee of profit?
At $50,000 or more per year through US clients, the answer is usually yes. The payment friction that a US entity removes, the Stripe and PayPal access it provides, and the client confidence it generates are worth the overhead. The LLC is a tool, and like any tool, its value depends on the job.
Now consider someone billing $15,000 a year from a mix of Upwork contracts and one-off projects. The math may not work. Compliance costs could consume a quarter of gross revenue. And the penalty exposure-$25,000 for a missed Form 5472, plus whatever the Indian tax authority assesses for unreported foreign income-can be wildly disproportionate to the business it supports.
Four questions worth answering before spending a dollar on formation. Can I quantify the revenue I expect to process through this entity in the next twelve months? Do I have access to a US-based CPA who can handle Form 5472? Have I consulted an Indian chartered accountant or lawyer about FEMA implications and worldwide income reporting? Am I prepared for ongoing annual costs of $1,200 to $3,600 beyond the formation fee?
If the answer to any of these is no, the formation may be worth deferring. The US LLC is a legitimate business structure. It solves a real problem for Indian digital exporters who face genuine friction in receiving international payments. But a $100 filing fee and a $3,000 annual compliance bill are not the same commitment, and conflating them is how founders end up with an entity they cannot afford to maintain and cannot afford to abandon.
The formation fee gets you a company. The annual cost is what it takes to keep one.