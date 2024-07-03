How To Achieve Clear Vision Without Glasses? Dr. Rajesh Bhatia Has The Solution

A good vision is essentially what allows us to properly navigate through our daily lives. Be it working, relaxing or even maintaining our overall well-being, it is crucial for everything we do. But did you know that improving eye health could also significantly boost our economy? A global study by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and Professor Kevin Frick from Johns Hopkins University reveals that better eye care could add a staggering $27 billion to India's economy every year.

Fortunately, science has made remarkable strides in eye health. Recent advancements in refractive eye care technology are making it possible to achieve clear vision without glasses.